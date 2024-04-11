Custom Index Systems LLC Takes Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 4.3 %

MAN opened at $72.81 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $88.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

