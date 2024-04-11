Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 222,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,313,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
Several brokerages have commented on DADA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
