Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

