Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.35 and last traded at $130.06. 548,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,047,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,879,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,885 shares of company stock worth $77,960,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.