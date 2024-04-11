Dearborn Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $200.90 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.67 and its 200 day moving average is $189.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

