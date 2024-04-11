Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 401 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $350.25 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.77 and a 200-day moving average of $440.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

