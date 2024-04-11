Decred Achieves Market Capitalization of $382.77 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $382.77 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $23.95 or 0.00034139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00100474 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00015375 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002837 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,983,251 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

