DeFiChain Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $67.55 million and $4.11 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,126,899,030 coins and its circulating supply is 870,211,706 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

