DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.10% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 302,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 171,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 149,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,747. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -103.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.