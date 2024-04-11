Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $335.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $270.00.

SWAV has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CL King assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $305.70.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $329.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.58.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,592.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,592.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

