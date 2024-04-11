Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Down 4.3%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $421.76 and last traded at $421.76. 21,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 91,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.57.

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.59 by $2.10. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 5,377.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $9,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after buying an additional 36,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

