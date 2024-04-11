Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 15th

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $2,185,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $840,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

