Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.22.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

