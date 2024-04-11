Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) President Buys $25,415.00 in Stock

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) President Kyle Michael Wool purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $25,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $68,022.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kyle Michael Wool also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Kyle Michael Wool acquired 19,000 shares of Dominari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $54,530.00.

Dominari Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOMH opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Institutional Trading of Dominari

About Dominari

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dominari in the second quarter worth $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominari in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Dominari in the second quarter worth $219,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

