Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $449.21.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $506.83 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $508.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.97 and a 200-day moving average of $409.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 39,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.