DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 700 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $137.18 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of -95.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.22.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in DoorDash by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

