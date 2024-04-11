DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 700 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DASH stock opened at $137.18 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of -95.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.22.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
