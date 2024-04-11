Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Up 327.5% in March

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 327.5% from the March 15th total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Draganfly Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,693. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Draganfly in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

