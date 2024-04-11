Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 263,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,534,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

