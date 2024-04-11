E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 153.2% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
E.On Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. E.On has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
About E.On
