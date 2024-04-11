E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 153.2% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

E.On Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. E.On has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

