Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGLE. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.

EGLE stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Castor Maritime Inc. acquired 69,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.65 per share, with a total value of $4,362,632.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,461,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,540,107.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

