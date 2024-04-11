Eagle Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.63. 547,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.49. The stock has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

