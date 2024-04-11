Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 928 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE TFC opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

