Eagle Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $259.29 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

