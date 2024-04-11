eCash (XEC) Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. eCash has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $72.29 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,097.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.10 or 0.00874648 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00044375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00131817 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,687,348,423,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

