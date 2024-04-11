Eduard Bartz Sells 12,510 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30.
TSE BTO opened at C$3.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 389.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.87.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$697.07 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3116987 earnings per share for the current year.
BTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.02.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
