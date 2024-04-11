Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $723.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $723.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $712.05.

NYSE:LLY opened at $761.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $363.33 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $758.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.49.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

