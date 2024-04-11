Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 3.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $761.69. 691,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $363.33 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $758.11 and a 200-day moving average of $650.49.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

