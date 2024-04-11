Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

