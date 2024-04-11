Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

