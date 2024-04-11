Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,297 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,566,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93,195,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,260,000 after purchasing an additional 527,244 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 220,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 76.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 205,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152,937 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

