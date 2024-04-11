Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Up 967.9% in March

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 967.9% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

