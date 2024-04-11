Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

