Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,393,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,218,953 shares.The stock last traded at $64.12 and had previously closed at $63.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 3.2 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

