EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.19

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $8.88. EverCommerce shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 1,916 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.06.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $36,460.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,305,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,544,961.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

