Everest Group (NYSE:EG) PT Lowered to $397.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $402.00 to $397.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $363.67. 36,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,865. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.07.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 61.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

