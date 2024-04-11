Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25. The company has a market cap of $301.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.