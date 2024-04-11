Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

