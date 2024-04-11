Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $177.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.35 and its 200-day moving average is $168.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

