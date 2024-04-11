Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $280,000 in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

