Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 880 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $706,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $244,477,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in ResMed by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ResMed by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,261 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $193.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.83. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

