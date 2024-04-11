eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 4.6% Higher

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 194,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,081,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $983.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

