Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $129.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,358,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,189,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $122.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

