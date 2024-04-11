F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $205.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $197.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.82.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $191.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,653.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,705. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 582.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 203.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,937,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in F5 by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

