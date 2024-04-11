Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Shares Up 3.6%

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 102,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 290,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7.06.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Fair Oaks Income 2021’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Fair Oaks Income 2021

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

