Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Performance

FANH opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of -0.10. Fanhua has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $9.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fanhua by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

