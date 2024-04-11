F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,008.00

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,008 ($12.76) and last traded at GBX 998 ($12.63), with a volume of 594616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,002 ($12.68).

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 985.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 935.46. The stock has a market cap of £5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,536.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,153.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About F&C Investment Trust

In related news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.50) per share, with a total value of £988 ($1,250.47). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 203 shares of company stock valued at $200,083. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

