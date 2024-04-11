Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

Get Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $92,727.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,894.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 45,467 shares of company stock valued at $504,237 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:FMN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 255,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

(Get Free Report)

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.