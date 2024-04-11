Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FMN opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

Get Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,489 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $173,012.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,624,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,967.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 45,467 shares of company stock valued at $504,237 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:FMN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 255,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

(Get Free Report)

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.