Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of FMN opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $11.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,489 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $173,012.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,624,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,967.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 45,467 shares of company stock valued at $504,237 over the last three months.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.