FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Trading Up 1.9%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.31. 5,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 8,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

