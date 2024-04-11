Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VOE traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $150.70. 26,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,960. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.